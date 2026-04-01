Courtney Clenney’s murder trial delayed until summer

MIAMI (Court TV) — Courtney Clenney‘s case suffered another setback on Tuesday as her trial was pushed back several months.

Clenney, who has been in custody since 2022, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. Clenney has pleaded not guilty and has claimed that she acted in self-defense when she threw the knife that plunged into Obumseli’s chest.

Clenney, who was a popular figure on the website OnlyFans prior to her arrest, has claimed that she was the victim of an abusive relationship with Obumseli. The alleged victim’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clenney, arguing that she was the aggressor throughout the relationship. When Clenney was arrested in Hawaii in August 2022, her attorney said that she had been there in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

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Clenney’s trial was scheduled to start at the end of April, but it was put on hold on Wednesday after both the prosecution and defense introduced a joint motion to continue the trial.

Prosecutors explained that they had 15-16 depositions scheduled this week, but the people scheduled to appear failed to do so. The people in question are “Williams rule” witnesses, meaning prosecutors hope to use them to show a pattern of criminality or Clenney’s past wrongdoing.

“Let me just ask,” Judge Andrea Wolfson said, “If we’re in the same position next time we come back and these witnesses are just not appearing, I mean, there’s going to come a time when it’s fish or cut bait, right?”

Attorneys from both sides acknowledged that time was of the essence and said they were each working to move quickly to resolve all outstanding issues — including scheduling time for a state’s expert to meet with the defendant. “We’re working diligently to get it done,” Clenney’s attorney, Sabrina Puglisi, told the Court.

Wolfson agreed to postpone the trial, but warned the parties, “This really has to be a final continuance.”

While no specific date was set, the parties said they’re hoping to schedule the trial to begin in August.