Frustrated judge tells Clenney attorneys the case wont be a ‘telenovela’

MIAMI (Court TV) — A Florida judge grew frustrated with attorneys on Friday, warning them, “This is not going to turn into a telenovela,” as a protracted motions hearing began to create new issues in Courtney Clenney’s murder trial.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in their Miami apartment in 2022. Courtney Clenney maintains that she acted in self-defense and threw the knife that plunged into the victim’s chest.

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Prosecutors, as part of their investigation into Obumseli’s killing, have sought to access the iCloud account that Courtney Clenney shared with her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney. In February 2024, Kim and Deborah Clenney were charged with computer crimes for allegedly accessing Obumseli’s laptop. Those charges were later dropped, but the evidence seized as part of the case has remained in the state’s possession.

Attorneys representing Kim and Deborah Clenney sought a protective order to prevent investigators from digging through the data in the shared iCloud account based on privacy concerns. “The state has sought very private data over a long period of time from two people who just happen to be related to a criminal,” Deborah and Kim Clenney’s attorney, Jude Faccidomo, said in court. “And that is a really, really steep and slippery slope for us to be on, because that subjects everybody who may know someone prosecuted by this State Attorney’s Office to have their very private data viewed.”

Faccidomo referred to the prosecution’s quest to dig into the data as a fishing expedition after Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff was unable to specify exactly what they wanted to find. “It’s not a fishing expedition for things,” Abuhoff countered. “It’s seeking information of knowledge between very pertinent and important witnesses, especially Deborah Clenney, who is on the phone at the time of the homicide.”

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Judge Andrea Wolfson agreed with Faccidomo that the original warrant, which covered Nov. 2020 to Nov. 2023, was overbroad and agreed to restrict the prosecution to viewing data only from April 2021 to August 26, 2022, when Courtney Clenney was arrested. But when Judge Wolfson specified that prosecutors be limited to viewing communications and not all records in the iCloud account, Abuhoff pushed back. “This is a slippery slope, and this is a big problem.”

Judge Wolfson, frustrated that the hearing had already extended for nearly an hour, ordered that the discussions end for the moment so she could hear other cases.

The parties are scheduled to return to court for a status hearing on April 1. Courtney Clenney’s trial is scheduled to begin at the end of April.