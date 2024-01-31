OnlyFans Model Murder Case: Courtney Clenney’s Parents Arrested

AUSTIN (Court TV) — The parents of Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend, have been arrested.

Kim and Deborah Clenney were taken into custody Tuesday from their Austin home on a warrant out of Miami. At issue is a laptop that belonged to Courtney’s late boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, and his iCloud account, which can be used to access documents, photos, notes and contacts.

Arrest warrants for Kim, 60, and Deborah, 57, state that they are charged with unauthorized or excessive access to a computer, computer system, or electronic device.

Courtney, 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Obumseli during an argument at their condo on April 3, 2022. She has pled not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, claiming self-defense. Courtney has been in jail awaiting trial since Aug. 2022.

According to documents obtained by Court TV, when Kim entered his daughter’s Miami apartment to clear out her things after Obumseli’s death, he took a laptop that had belonged to Obumseli. Police had not taken that laptop when they did an initial sweep of the apartment for evidence.

The documents allege that Kim tried to access the laptop before handing it over to attorneys representing Obumseli’s family. In addition to the charges related to Obumseli’s death, Courtney now faces computer crimes charges.

The arrest comes ahead of a hearing scheduled for Thursday regarding a gag order. Frank Prieto, a defense attorney for Courtney, released the following statement to Court TV:

“We believe the Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable. It stinks of a power play by prosecutors to control the narrative. This Thursday, the State is seeking a gag order in the case. Now they’ve gone after Courtney’s Mom and Dad in such a way that requires them to spend considerable time in jail without bond. Had they done this in Florida, the charge has a $5,000 bond, i.e., $500 to a bondsman, and that’s it. It appears the prosecutors are going for media mileage in this one with little or no evidence as we have yet to know what the true accusations are. It’s unnecessary and distasteful. All they had to do was a phone call and we would have been in court. It’s so inexcusable.”

Kim took the stand at Clenney’s Nov. 2022 bond hearing, testifying that his daughter had long endured mistreatment at the hands of Obumseli. He called the relationship “toxic,” saying:

“There were many things that a father who loves his daughter very deeply shouldn’t have to put up with,” Kim said.

Courtney was captured on a security camera brutally attacking Obumseli in an elevator two months before his death. Another video shared with Court TV by the attorney representing Obumseli’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit against Clenney showed the couple fighting in a room in Aspen, Colorado, in 2022.