Computer hacking case dismissed against Courtney Clenney, parents

MIAMI (Court TV) — Prosecutors have dropped computer crimes charges against OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her parents, two weeks after a judge ruled key evidence was inadmissible in the case.

Courtney is charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed to death in the couple’s Miami apartment in 2022. In a separate case, she and her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were accused of trying to access Obumseli’s laptop after his death illegally.

After a hearing featuring Courtney’s attorney testifying to his relationship with the OnlyFans model and her parents, a judge ruled on June 27 that prosecutors had violated attorney-client privilege when they accessed text messages between the Clenney family and her attorney. The Clenney family argued those texts led prosecutors to find the laptop, which had been given to a defense investigator.

While the dismissal of the computer crimes charges clears Kim and Deborah, Courtney still faces murder charges. She has claimed, through her defense attorneys, that Obumseli was abusive and that he died while she was defending herself during an argument. No trial date has yet been set.