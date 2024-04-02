OnlyFans’ Courtney Clenney asks ‘Is he dead?’ in video after stabbing

MIAMI (Court TV) — Newly released video shows an OnlyFans model covered in blood in the moments after her boyfriend was stabbed to death in Florida.

Courtney Clenney is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed on April 3, 2022, in their Miami apartment. Clenney has claimed self-defense in the stabbing, saying that she threw the knife after Obumseli attacked her.

The video, obtained by Court TV, shows police arriving at the apartment to find Clenney cradling Obumseli’s body on her lap and repeating, “Baby, baby, baby, baby wake up.” Officers immediately move to remove her from the room and put her into custody while beginning to tend to Obumseli.

RELATED: New video shows Courtney Clenney and boyfriend fighting weeks before death

In the video, Clenney is barely clothed and covered in blood on her face and body. She can be heard shouting Obumseli’s name repeatedly and telling officers, “I’m terrified,” as she asks for updates about his condition. Police at the scene began to question her about what happened, and she tells them that he “put me on the ground” after throwing her against the wall. She repeatedly asks the officers, “Is he dead?” “He’s not dead, is he?” as officers move around her to secure the scene.

A separate video, obtained by TMZ, appears to have been recorded from outside the apartment and shows Clenney sitting, handcuffed, covered in blood and playing with a dog.

This is the latest in a series of videos that have been released in the case. The first two videos showed the couple fighting, in both an elevator at their Miami apartment and several weeks before the stabbing in Aspen, Colorado.

While Clenney has claimed that she was the victim in an abusive relationship with Obumseli and said that she stabbed him in self-defense, his family has argued that he was the victim in their relationship and have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.