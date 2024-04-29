Prosecutor asks judge to ban specific words from Delphi murders trial

Posted at 5:23 PM, April 29, 2024
Scripps News Indianapolis Scripps News Indianapolis

DELPHI, Ind. (Scripps News Indianapolis) — This week the prosecuting team in Carroll County filed a motion asking Special Judge Fran Gull to ban certain words from the trial of Richard Allen.

Site where Abby and Libby last scene

A makeshift memorial to Liberty German, and Abigail Williams near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered stands along the Monon Trail leading to the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The Indiana State Police announced an arrest in the murders of the two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Allen is charged with murder in the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017.

The request, a Motion to Limine, requests Gull to ban terms like “Odinsim“, “cult”, and “ritualistic killing” along with names mentioned in prior court documents tied to Odinism.

The requests states the use of those words by the defense could mislead the jury and create confusion.

In September 2023, Allen’s defense team claimed people with ties to Odinism were cleared of committing the crime without reason.

The defense claimed the group had motive to kill the girls because one of their parents was dating a person of another race.

The trial of Richard Allen is set to begin with jury selection on May 13 in Allen County.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E. W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Case Against Richard Allen Documentary Graphic

Delphi Murders: The Case Against Richard Allen

Court TV explores the evidence against Richard Allen and talks exclusively with his former lead defense attorney and a best friend of the victims. (4/28/24) More

Delphi Murders Preview Graphic

Official Trailer: Delphi Murders: The Case Against Richard Allen

Court TV explores the evidence against Richard Allen, the former drugstore tech charged with abducting and killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German. More

Image of Richard allen with text

Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against Richard Allen

Judge Fran Gull denied Richard Allen's motion to dismiss murder charges, saying his attorneys didn't prove evidence destroyed was exculpatory. More

TRENDING

Julie Grant with a picture of John O'Keefe on the monitor.
missing person photo of Suzanne Morphew
photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Ron Arnold testified that Chad Daybell told him “When everything came out, that everything was going to be just fine,” when speaking about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's whereabouts. Months later, the children were found buried on his property.

LATEST NEWS

Karen Read
chad daybell mugshot
George Alan Kelly

SCRIPPS NEWS