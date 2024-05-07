Trial for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen delayed

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Scripps News Indianapolis) — The jury trial of Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders case has been continued.

In court on Tuesday, May 7, Special Judge Fran Gull decided the jury trial scheduled for May 13-31 will begin in October. The trial is now scheduled to be held in Carroll County from October 14 – November 15.

The defense asked for a 15-day guarantee to present their side but was not granted a guarantee.

The pre-trial hearing was confrontational in nature, according to Scripps News Indianapolis reporter Kaitlyn Kendall, who was in the courtroom.

Court TV Original | Delphi Murders: The Case Against Richard Allen

At one point during discussions, Allen’s defense attorney Brad Rozzi told Gull, “You don’t know anything about this case.”

Both sides will return to court for a hearing on May 21-23 in Carroll County to discuss multiple additional motions.

Prior to Allen’s motion for a speedy trial, which prompted the May dates, the trial was originally scheduled to take place from October 15-31, 2024.

Allen is charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

This story was originally written by James Howell Jr. and Kaitlyn Kendall for Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.