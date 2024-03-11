Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen gets new trial date

Posted at 2:06 PM, March 11, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Barbara MacDonald Barbara MacDonald

DELPHI, Ind. (Court TV) — The trial date for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has been moved, according to court documents obtained by Court TV.

The new trial date was announced in an order granting Allen’s previous motion for a speedy trial, which started a 70-day clock in which the trial must start.

Richard Allen mugshot

This image provided by Indiana State Police shows Richard Matthew Allen.  (Indiana State Police)

Originally set for October 2024, the trial will now take place from May 13-31.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.

Abby and Libby disappeared Feb. 13, 2017, while walking the Delphi Historic Trails. Their bodies were found the following day, a quarter mile from where they were last seen on the Monon High Bridge.

Allen, a married father who worked at the local CVS, was never named a suspect until his arrest more than five years later. He told officials he’d been on the trails the day the girls went missing but was not looked into until 2022. Prosecutors say an unfired .40 caliber round found at the crime scene was “cycled through” a pistol owned by Allen.

His public defenders, who had been kicked off the case for 79 days before being reinstated by the Indiana Supreme Court, allege a white nationalist group of Odonists more likely killed the girls and claim early recorded police interviews with those men were destroyed.

Allen has two hearings scheduled for March 18. Those proceedings are expected to cover several motions, including the prosecution’s motion to amend charges and a defense motion to dismiss the case.

More In:

Related Stories

Splitscreen of Richard Allen and Delphi victims Abby and Libby.

Delphi Murder Suspect Richard Allen Faces May 13 Trial Date

Indiana judge sets May 13 trial date for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen. He was set to go to trial in Oct. but the date... More

State prosecutors withdraw motion to request Richard Allen's mental health records after claiming they needed them for trial.

Prosecutors Withdraw Request for Richard Allen’s Mental Health Records

State prosecutors withdraw motion to request Richard Allen's mental health records after claiming they needed them for trial. More

State prosecutors are seeking out Richard Allen's mental health records for a third time.

State Seeks Richard Allen’s Mental Health Records for Third Time

State prosecutors are seeking out Richard Allen's mental health records for a third time, claiming they need them to prepare for trial. More

TRENDING

Scott Peterson at March 12, 2024 hearing.
Julie Grant with pics of Ethan Crumbley's drawings on the monitor behind her.
Scott Peterson is set to appear in court via Zoom on March 12, after the LA Innocence Project took up his case.
Splitscreen of Richard Allen and Delphi victims Abby and Libby.

LATEST NEWS

Scott Peterson appears at status hearing via Zoom
Brice Rhodes sits in court
Codi and Cory Bigsby combo image
Cory Bigsby appears in court.

SCRIPPS NEWS

Uvalde police chief announces he will resign in April
Trump pledges to free Jan. 6 'hostages' if elected
LSU basketball star's brother charged after rushing court during fight