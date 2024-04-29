Julie Grant: We Are One Step Closer to Justice for John O'Keefe

Whether you're on the side of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts or on the side of defendant Karen Read, Julie says the person most deserving of justice is victim John O'Keefe. And, true crime trends in this Opening Statements full episode. (4/29/24)   MORE

