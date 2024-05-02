Sister-in-Law Says Chad Daybell Called Her a 'Pot Stirrer'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Chad Daybell's Sister-In-Law, Heather Daybell, refused to meet Lori Vallow because she was so upset Chad had remarried so fast. Heather spoke about confronting Chad about what happened to Tammy, and recalled Chad calling her a "pot stirrer." (5/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?