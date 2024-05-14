Prosecutors Say Kouri Richins Looked Into Divorce

Kouri Richins appeared in court for a closed hearing on Monday where a judge ruled that some evidence prosecutors were seeking to introduce evidence that the defendant had looked into a divorce from her husband Eric Richins. (5/13/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

FBI electronics expert, Nicole Heideman, takes the stand and read steamy text messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, under the names they had for one another, James and Elena.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 22 Recap

Kouri Richins appeared in court for a closed hearing on Monday where a judge ruled that some evidence prosecutors were seeking to introduce evidence that the defendant had looked into a divorce from her husband Eric Richins.

Prosecutors Say Kouri Richins Looked Into Divorce

Judge London Kite speaks in court

Judge: Prosecution Stays, But Some Evidence is Out in Bridegan Murder Case

Chad Daybell's in-laws took the stand for the prosecution today, including his brother-in-law, Jason Gwilliam, and his sister-in-law Samantha Gwilliam. Samantha became emotional when speaking about finding out two children were buried in Daybell's pet cemetery.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 21 Recap

Tammy Daybell's sister testifies.

Tammy Daybell's Sister Recalls Their Plans to 'Be Old Ladies Together'

Bodycam footage shows Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow being served legal documents by Kauai Police Officers to provide information about the whereabouts of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 20 Recap

Forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan joins Court TV to discuss the autopsies performed by Dr. Garth Warren on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ was found found wrapped in plastic and duct tape, while Tylee was found buried in a pet cemetery and severely burned.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

The jury is showed video clips of Lori Vallow Daybell at a Burger King on the same day her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow. Data shows Lori had Charles' phone with her on the day he was shot.

Lori Vallow Was at Burger King When Ex-Husband Was Shot and Killed

zoom screen showing four angles in court

Pathologist: Remains Found on Daybell Property Were 'Burned and Charred'

Former alleged cult member, Zulema Pastenes, testified that Chad Daybell mentioned that JJ Vallow

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

zoom quad box showing court

Witness: Chad Daybell Said Portal in His Home Allowed Communication

Melani Pawlowski takes the stand and said some of the detectives covering the case were labeled 'dark,' by Chad Daybell, saying law enforcement were corrupt. Jurors hear phone recordings between Ian Pawlowski, Melani, Chad and Lori Vallow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 17 Recap

MORE VIDEOS