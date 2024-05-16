Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 24 Recap

Jurors heard a jailhouse call between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. Lori asks Chad for assurances that things were going to be OK. This phone call prompted investigators to search Chad's property, leading to the remains of JJ and Tylee. (5/15/24)   MORE

Jurors heard a jailhouse call between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. This phone call prompted investigators to search Chad's property, which led to the remains of JJ and Tylee. (5/15/24)

Kouri Richins sits in court

Kouri Richins' Preliminary Hearing Delayed

quad box showing court

Chad Daybell Tells Lori 'Things Are Going to Work Out' in Jailhouse Call

Dr. Lily Marsden, who performed Tammy Daybell's autopsy, said she believes someone else restricted Tammy's airway causing her death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 23 Recap

3-way splitscreen as medical examiner testifies in Chad Daybell trial.

Medical Examiner: Dead Bodies Don't Roll Out of Bed

FBI electronics expert, Nicole Heideman, takes the stand and read steamy text messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, under the names they had for one another, James and Elena.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 22 Recap

Kouri Richins appeared in court for a closed hearing on Monday where a judge ruled that some evidence prosecutors were seeking to introduce evidence that the defendant had looked into a divorce from her husband Eric Richins.

Prosecutors Say Kouri Richins Looked Into Divorce

Judge London Kite speaks in court

Judge: Prosecution Stays, But Some Evidence is Out in Bridegan Murder Case

Chad Daybell's in-laws took the stand for the prosecution today, including his brother-in-law, Jason Gwilliam, and his sister-in-law Samantha Gwilliam. Samantha became emotional when speaking about finding out two children were buried in Daybell's pet cemetery.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 21 Recap

Tammy Daybell's sister testifies.

Tammy Daybell's Sister Recalls Their Plans to 'Be Old Ladies Together'

Bodycam footage shows Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow being served legal documents by Kauai Police Officers to provide information about the whereabouts of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 20 Recap

Forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan joins Court TV to discuss the autopsies performed by Dr. Garth Warren on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ was found found wrapped in plastic and duct tape, while Tylee was found buried in a pet cemetery and severely burned.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

