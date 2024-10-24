Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Scott Farris Called 911 on His Mom, Melody Farris, Six Times

Detective Daniel Hayes testified about tension among members of the Farris family between 2018 and 2019. Hayes recalled contention between Melody and her two sons, Scott and Chris, and told the jury about Scott's calls to 911 on Melody. (10/24/24) MORE

Middle-aged, bearded, bald white male witness in a suit and tie testifies animatedly.

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona Trial Postponed

Splitscreen of 3 people on the stand, two young men and a young woman.

Melody Farris: Each Kid Had Money Motive to Kill Dad

Grey-haired lady in a black sweater and pearls listens in court. She looks kind of sad.

Melody Farris: My Son Despises Me, Said He'd Beat Me Beyond Recognition

An older, well-dressed female defendant listens intently in court.

Melody Farris Calls Son, Scott, 'Hot Tempered' in Interview with Police

Grey-haired women in glasses looks down

Jury Hears Jail Calls Between Melody Farris, Her Lover, and Her Family

addison farris testifies

Melody Farris' Granddaughter Describes Finding Burn Pile

sharp-dressed grey-haired man on the witness stand

Melody Farris' Affair Partner Admits He Was Seeing Two Women

side by side of male witness and female defendant in court

Melody Farris’ Former Lover Testifies

graphic that says daily trial wrap featuring a woman's mug shot

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Splitscreen of a grey-haired witness and a grey-haired defendant.

Melody Farris’ Affair Partner: I Turned Her In to Police

Splitscreen of a man and a woman.

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Affair Partners of Defendant and Victim Testify

