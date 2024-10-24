Scott Farris Called 911 on His Mom, Melody Farris, Six Times

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Detective Daniel Hayes testified about tension among members of the Farris family between 2018 and 2019. Hayes recalled contention between Melody and her two sons, Scott and Chris, and told the jury about Scott's calls to 911 on Melody. (10/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?