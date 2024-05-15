Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 23 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Lily Marsden, who performed Tammy Daybell's autopsy, believes someone restricted Tammy's airway causing her death. FBI investigator, Ricky Wright, tracked Alex Cox's movements and placed him at the burial sites behind Chad's house. (5/14/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?