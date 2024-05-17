Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text messages to Chad reads, "I'll text you if they start acting up and we can zap them," referring to JJ and Tylee. (5/16/24)   MORE

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text

A check given to the alleged hitman reads, 'Kickstarter Good Luck!!' Jared Bridegan was shot and killed in what prosecutors said was a murder-for-hire plot. His ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, her husband and another man were charged.

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

'Extreme Changes Are Coming': Texts Between Lori and Chad Daybell

Jurors heard a jailhouse call between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. This phone call prompted investigators to search Chad's property, which led to the remains of JJ and Tylee. (5/15/24)

Dr. Lily Marsden, who performed Tammy Daybell's autopsy, said she believes someone else restricted Tammy's airway causing her death.

Medical Examiner: Dead Bodies Don't Roll Out of Bed

FBI electronics expert, Nicole Heideman, takes the stand and read steamy text messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, under the names they had for one another, James and Elena.

Kouri Richins appeared in court for a closed hearing on Monday where a judge ruled that some evidence prosecutors were seeking to introduce evidence that the defendant had looked into a divorce from her husband Eric Richins.

Prosecutors Say Kouri Richins Looked Into Divorce

