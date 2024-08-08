Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Grief Author Murder Trial: Defendant Kouri Richins Back in Court

Kouri Richins was in court today for a motions hearing to remove prosecutors. Richins, the children's grief book author, is accused of spiking her husband's cocktail with a fatal dose of fentanyl, which led to his death. (8/8/24)   MORE

Grief Author Murder Trial: Defendant Kouri Richins Back in Court

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband Speaks Ahead of Sentencing

Judge Sentences Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband with Pet Euthanasia

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Jury Begin Deliberations

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Michael Ricci Jr., Son of Defendant and Victim, on Cross-Examination

Doug Benefield's Daughter Reacts to Verdict

Black Swan Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

