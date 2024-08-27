Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Kouri Richins Hearing Enters Second Day

Preliminary hearing for Kouri Richins continues. She's accused of killing her husband by lacing his drink with fentanyl. Prosecutors say she previously attempted to murder him with a sandwich he had an allergic reaction to. (8/27/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Dark-haired young woman sits in court wearing a black blazer and white scoop neck blouse.

Kouri Richins Hearing Enters Second Day

Christine Ricci sentenced.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Christine Ricci Sentenced

Michael Ricci's Mother

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

photo of Eric and Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins' Attorney Fights to Suppress Evidence

Closeup webcam video of a white male jail inmate in a ballcap on the phone.

Why Scott Peterson's In-N-Out Burger Order was a Red Flag to Police

combo image of man and woman

Missing Wife Trial: Human Remains Found on Dale Warner's Property

Maricris Drouaillet gives interview.

Maya Millete's Sister Wins Custody of Her Three Kids

Kouri Richins in court.

Grief Author Murder Trial: Defendant Kouri Richins Back in Court

Gloria Allred discusses Scott Peterson docuseries.

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

defendant sits in front of judge

Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband Speaks Ahead of Sentencing

Female judge sits at the bench behind a computer screen.

Judge Sentences Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband with Pet Euthanasia

Female defendant wwith long black hair stands and listens as a verdict is read.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

