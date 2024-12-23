'They Call Me the Grande Dame': 'Real Housewives' DUI Arrest

- Watch Live
Release of body cam footage of 'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger's arrest has people wondering why she didn't settle out of court. And, Courtney Clenney's lawyers join Julie Grant live to talk about the latest in the OnlyFans murder case. (12/23/24) MORE
