New trial date but no bond for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney

MIAMI (Court TV) — A judge refused to dismiss the charges or set bond for an OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend in Florida.

Courtney Clenney is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed to death in an apartment the couple shared in Miami. While prosecutors say that Clenney intentionally stabbed the victim, her defense team has maintained that she acted in self-defense.

Obumseli was killed on April 3, 2022; Clenney was arrested four months later in August and has remained behind bars since then. Her case has seen several delays amid claims of prosecutorial misconduct — including accusations of destroying evidence and withholding witnesses. Clenney’s defense had also sought to disqualify the prosecution after they allegedly accessed privileged materials in the case.

Those delays were a large part of the argument Clenney’s defense made for why she should be released on bond, but prosecutors countered that she and her parents have the means for her to flee and the potential of a life sentence behind bars if she’s found guilty could provide the motivation for her to do just that. Clenney’s defense argued that their client is “broke” and pointed to other defendants who were released on bond before their murder trials after claiming self-defense, including Ashley Benefield and Marcia Thompson.

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, also suggested prosecutors had overcharged the defendant; an expert hired as part of a separate wrongful death case involving Obumseli’s death had, in his opinion, “eviscerated” the state’s theory of second-degree murder. “At best, this was reckless conduct,” Prieto said. “She called 911 right away, trying to save Mr. Obumseli’s life.”

Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson ultimately rejected the defense’s arguments, ruling the case would move forward with Clenney remaining behind bars. The trial is now scheduled to begin on April 27, 2026.