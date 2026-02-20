Courtney Clenney makes faces ahead of motions hearing on evidence

MIAMI (Court TV) — An OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend was seen making faces in the courtroom before her case was called on Friday.

Courtney Clenney, 29, was in court for a motions hearing ahead of her trial, scheduled to begin this spring. Clenney faces charges of second-degree murder after stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in the Miami apartment they shared. Clenney maintains she acted in self-defense and threw the knife that killed the victim.

Before the motions hearing began, Clenney could be seen in the courtroom making faces; she stuck out her tongue and pursed her lips in a kissing motion, but it was unclear for whom the expressions were intended.

Judge Andrea Wolfson denied a defense motion to strike an expert witness proposed by the prosecution. When prosecutors named Dr. Michael Brannon as their expert witness, Clenney’s defense objected because of a personal relationship between Brannon and the defense’s proposed expert witness, Dr. Lenore Walker. Brannon has testified in multiple Court TV trials, including those of Sarah Boone and Marcia Thompson.

At Friday’s hearing, Walker testified that continuing a case involving Brannon would make her uncomfortable; she said that approximately 22 years ago, Brannon sued her for defamation. The two reached a settlement in the case, which required that neither side disparage the other on a personal level.

Brannon also testified at the hearing, saying he saw no reason why both sides could not continue to be a part of the case if all sides acted professionally.

Clenney’s attorneys were successful in suppressing several recordings that the prosecution sought to show to the jury during her murder trial. The recordings were made by the victim without Clenney’s awareness, which the defense argued made them illegal surreptitious recordings and inadmissible.

Judge Wolfson agreed that many of the recordings would be suppressed, but allowed recordings made in the lobby and on the couple’s apartment balcony, finding that there was no expectation of privacy in those locations.

Clenney is scheduled to return to court for a status hearing in March.