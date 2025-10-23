Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Courtney Clenney’s attorneys discuss trial date, motion for bond

Posted at 10:12 AM, October 23, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

MIAMI (Court TV) — The attorneys for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney expect the murder case to go to trial early next year.

Clenney is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in the April 3, 2022, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, during an argument at the couple’s Miami high-rise condo. Clenney, an OnlyFans model who goes by the name “Courtney Tailor” on social media, claims she acted in self-defense.

Courtney Clenney in court

Courtney Clenney appeared for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 15, 2025. (Court TV)

The murder case has seen numerous delays, largely due to the defense’s claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Defense attorney Sabrina Puglisi said they now expect the case to stand trial in the first quarter of 2026.

On Opening Statements with Julie Grant, defense attorney Frank Prieto disclosed that new evidence has emerged in the case involving deleted photos and videos from a witness’s phone. Prieto said an employee of the condo building entered the apartment ahead of police, and took photos and videos, but was told by authorities to delete the content. Prieto said it raises issues over the preservation of the crime scene and should be considered by the judge in their motion for bond.

Clenney is scheduled for a bond hearing on Nov. 4, where her attorneys will again attempt to secure her release from jail while she awaits trial. She has been held without bond since her arrest in Hawaii in Aug. 2022.

Prosecutors allege Clenney stabbed Obumseli during a domestic dispute in their luxury Miami apartment. The defense has indicated they plan to argue self-defense, claiming Obumseli was abusive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney
play button

Courtney Clenney’s Attorneys Discuss New Evidence in Murder Case

Attorneys for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney join Court TV to discuss her trial date and new evidence that has emerged in the case. More

Courtney Clenney on bodycam
play button

Courtney Clenney: Victim or Villain? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is accused of murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. But Clenney says she acted in self-defense. More

photo of Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli
play button

Courtney Clenney’s Attorneys File Motion to Dismiss

Courtney Clenney's lawyers file motion to dismiss, saying State failed to disclose witness, accessed sensitive documents, destroyed evidence. More

TOP STORIES

Alicia Andrews appears in court
bionca ellis in court