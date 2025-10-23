Courtney Clenney’s attorneys discuss trial date, motion for bond

MIAMI (Court TV) — The attorneys for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney expect the murder case to go to trial early next year.

Clenney is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in the April 3, 2022, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, during an argument at the couple’s Miami high-rise condo. Clenney, an OnlyFans model who goes by the name “Courtney Tailor” on social media, claims she acted in self-defense.

The murder case has seen numerous delays, largely due to the defense’s claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Defense attorney Sabrina Puglisi said they now expect the case to stand trial in the first quarter of 2026.

On Opening Statements with Julie Grant, defense attorney Frank Prieto disclosed that new evidence has emerged in the case involving deleted photos and videos from a witness’s phone. Prieto said an employee of the condo building entered the apartment ahead of police, and took photos and videos, but was told by authorities to delete the content. Prieto said it raises issues over the preservation of the crime scene and should be considered by the judge in their motion for bond.

Clenney is scheduled for a bond hearing on Nov. 4, where her attorneys will again attempt to secure her release from jail while she awaits trial. She has been held without bond since her arrest in Hawaii in Aug. 2022.

Prosecutors allege Clenney stabbed Obumseli during a domestic dispute in their luxury Miami apartment. The defense has indicated they plan to argue self-defense, claiming Obumseli was abusive.

