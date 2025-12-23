Trailer Released for Karen Read Movie As Proctor's License Suspended

Lifetime released the official movie trailer for "Accused: The Karen Read Story" just days after officials announced Michael Proctor's law enforcement license had been suspended. (12/23/25) MORE

Vehicular Crimes

Trailer Released for Karen Read Movie As Proctor's License Suspended

Woman Accused of Intentionally Hitting Police Officer With Car

Teen Accused of Intentionally Speeding Into Line of Cars Attends Hearing

Jose Gutierrez Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal 12-Car Crash

Two Sentenced For Killing Fmr. Police Chief in Hit-and-Run

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Murder Trial: Maya Hernandez Takes Stand

Karen Read's SUV Repaired and Ready for Auction

Teen Charged in Deaths of 3 UA Students Pleads Not Guilty

Karen Read Files Lawsuit; Alleges Police Cover-Up in John O'Keefe's Death

Crash Victims' Sorority Sister Speaks Out

Fatal Sorority Sisters Crash: Bohm Faces 'Same Charges as Bryan Kohberger!'

