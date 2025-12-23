Trailer Released for Karen Read Movie As Proctor's License Suspended

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lifetime released the official movie trailer for "Accused: The Karen Read Story" just days after officials announced Michael Proctor's law enforcement license had been suspended. (12/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?