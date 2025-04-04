Taylor Schabusiness Hearing Resumes After Shocking Courtroom Outburst

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Taylor Schabusiness' preliminary hearing on charges she attacked a prison guard resumed following a delay when the defendant lunged at her lawyer. Schabusiness is already serving a life sentence for killing and dismembering a man during sex. (4/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?