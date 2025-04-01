Trial of Rachel Morin’s accused killer begins this week

BEL AIR, Md. (Scripps News Baltimore) — The trial of a man accused of murdering Rachel Morin while she was jogging on the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail begins this week.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez is facing life without the possibility of parole in the August 2023 death of 37-year-old Morin. He’s facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and rape.

The case has captured national attention because of the defendant’s undocumented status and connection to prior violent crimes.

Police arrested Martinez-Hernandez in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2024 by using investigative genetic genealogy to track down family members and later matching his DNA to the crime scene.

In January, a judge denied Martinez-Hernandez’s request to change venues due to the public attention the case had drawn.

“It is a big undertaking, particularly for just a small county as Harford County, but they are ready; they are prepared,” attorney Randolph Rice, who represents the Morin family, said.

Rice says the trial is anticipated to last two weeks. Hundreds of potential jurors will be called and at least 30 witnesses will take the stand. Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

Jury selection alone, which begins Tuesday, is expected to take up to three days.

Though it may be hard to find jurors who have not heard of the case previously, Rice says that shouldn’t matter.

“Can you be fair and impartial about this case? Can you remove your maybe preconceived notions about this and determine the case purely based on the evidence?” Rice says these are the more important questions.

“It garnered a lot of attention, but really this trial is about finding closure for the family, finding justice,” he said.

Additional eyes on the case have prompted additional security measures and preparations by local police agencies, like the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Bel Air Police Department.

“We’ve had months of meetings, practice, and operation plans. We’ve put a lot of things into effect, more so than your normal trial would get, just because of the notoriety that this has gotten,” Major Lee Dunbar of the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office, which handles court security, reports no credible threats or anticipated protests, but Dunbar says they’re ready to handle whatever may happen.

The Harford County State’s Attorney declined to comment on the case until after the trial.

The defendant’s public defenders released the following statement:

“Mr. Martinez-Hernandez asserts his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. There are many unanswered questions in this case and we are prepared to hold the State to its burden.” -Assistant public defenders Sawyer Hicks, Marcus Jenkins and Tara LeCompte

This story was originally published by Scripps News Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.