Jury finds man accused in Rachel Morin’s murder guilty of all charges

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (Scripps News Baltimore) — It took the jury less than an hour to find the man accused of murdering Rachel Morin guilty of all charges.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense and kidnapping in the August 2023 death of Morin.

Prosecutors intend to ask for consecutive sentences at his sentencing hearing, meaning more than just life in prison without the possibility for parole. Sentencing will take place within the next 90 days.

“Hopefully the family can find some kind of peace out of this,” neighbor Danielle Jones, who attended the last day of trial in support of Patty Morin, said.

After nine days of trial, and years of grief following Morin’s murder, there was a feeling of relief and gratitude to the many hands that made getting justice possible.

“I just realized what justice really is. Justice is knowing that Victor Hernandez is never going to do this to anybody ever again,” Matthew McMahon, the father of Morin’s eldest child, said.

“It was a horrific crime and my sole goal here was to make sure that we got justice for Rachel,” Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey said. “It was an airtight case thanks to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.”

Healey said the strength of the evidence led to the jury’s quick deliberations. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler also credited the agency’s partnerships with state and federal law enforcement.

“You’re able to find a needle in a haystack and that needle was this monster, the haystack was the world,” he said.

The murder of the mother of five sent shockwaves throughout the county and continues to have ripple effects. Jones was shocked to learn that the defendant lived close by to her when he was in Bel Air.

“I’m sure we probably had seen him walking up the street and down the street, you know, and just had no idea. It’s just scary,” she said.

The case has become a national talking point due to the defendant’s undocumented status, one that remains relevant today.

“This fact adds another layer of pain and frustration to many of us in the community,” Michael McCarthy, special agent in charge of Homeland Security for the Baltimore Field Office, said. “It raises questions that deserve to be taken seriously about how we protect our neighborhoods, about how we enforce our laws, and how we prevent such tragedy in the future.”

Martinez-Hernandez’s trial team released a statement following the guilty verdict:

“We are disappointed in the verdict, which will be reviewed by our team. We will now focus on sentencing and ensuring that Mr. Martinez Hernandez has a fair process that balances all of the relevant factors.”