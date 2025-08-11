Rachel Morin’s killer given two life sentences without parole

Posted at 3:38 PM, August 11, 2025 and last updated 12:18 PM, August 11, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Baltimore Scripps News Baltimore

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (Court TV/Scripps News Baltimore) — The man convicted of raping and murdering Rachel Morin has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was sentenced Monday, nearly four months after he was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense and kidnapping in the August 2023 death of Morin.

Rachel Morin

Rachel Morin (Rice, Murtha, Psoras Trial Lawyers)

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was killed on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. Days after her body was found, authorities said DNA from the crime scene was a match to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles.

Martinez-Hernandez was arrested in Oklahoma in June 2024. At the time of his arrest, officials said he came to the United States illegally in February 2023 after being suspected of another murder in El Salvador. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed he’d been expelled from the country on three prior occasions before Morin’s murder.

Martinez-Hernandez was given two consecutive life sentences without parole plus 40 years, according to Scripps News Baltimore.

At his sentencing hearing, his lawyers told a judge their client is a family man who was working to help his family. They also denied reports of Martinez-Hernandez being in a gang, claiming he’s shown interest in education and rehabilitation.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez arrest photo

This June 15, 2024 arrest photo provided by the Tulsa Police Dept. shows Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, wanted in the murder of Rachel Morin. (Tulsa Police Dept. via Scripps News Tulsa)

Prosecutors, meanwhile, spent their time painting Martinez-Hernandez as a liar who has yet to acknowledge his actions. They also mentioned a psychological evaluation that found the defendant’s risk of reoffending was high due to his cold, dismissive demeanor about the case. State’s Attorney Allison Healey said Martinez-Hernandez even laughed and joked during his evaluation earlier this summer.

Morin’s brother, Michael, also spoke, saying he forgives Martinez-Hernandez because “God sees all, and forgives even the worst of sinners.”

Healey said she expects an appeal by Martinez-Hernandez, but expressed confidence the sentencing would stick. When asked about Martinez-Hernandez potentially being deported, Healey was doubtful, stating it’s likely he will spend the rest of his life in a Maryland prison.

Scripps News Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

blonde woman sitting at a restaurant holding a drink
play button

Rachel Morin’s Children Sue Grandmother and Aunt Over Donated Money

Rachel Morin's children are suing their grandmother and aunt, claiming they haven't received donated money meant for them. More

Rachel Morin

Lawsuit: Rachel Morin’s mother and sister are keeping money from her kids

Rachel Morin's mother and sister are accused of fraud in a lawsuit that alleges her children have not received money from a trust that was... More

young blonde woman
play button

Rachel Morin’s Killer To Be Sentenced on Aug. 11

Victor Martinez-Hernandez will be sentenced on Aug. 11 for the murder, rape and kidnapping of Rachel Morin. More

TOP STORIES

alex murdaugh appears in court