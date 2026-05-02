Maggie Ybarra talks brutal murder with ‘Daddy Satan’ in exclusive first interview

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (Court TV) — Years after taking part in the murder of a friend, Maggie Ybarra is opening up for the first time about the murder, the frenzied attempt to cover up the crime and her conviction.

Ybarra, 35, is serving a life sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after she was convicted of multiple charges, including second-degree murder, harassment and enticing or attempting to entice a child. Though she never previously spoke about the case, Ybarra opens up for the first time in an exclusive interview with David Scott in the season four premiere of Court TV’s “Interview With a Killer,” premiering on May 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ybarra was working as an escort when she met Michael Hendricks in 2020. Hendricks, who was married with children, was living a secret double life: by day he was a family man with a job in IT, but at night he indulged in dark desires with escorts. Those dark desires included sexual sadism. “He had demons that he kept hidden from everyone,” said Ybarra, who called her lover “Daddy Satan.”

MORE | Behind the scenes: Interview With a Killer at CrimeCon

Ybarra admitted that she introduced Hendricks to the victim, Kenzie Aubrey, and that the three had planned to engage in consensual sex. “I was lying next to them, and I was about to start engaging, but I noticed they were just engaging with each other,” Ybarra told Scott. “He got on top of her and immediately put his hands around her throat and just started squeezing her neck.” Hendricks ignored Aubry’s taps on his arm; Ybarra admitted she just stood and watched as the victim was killed. “Michael’s demeanor never changed, not one time,” she said. “He never became angry. He never changed his demeanor at all. He was calm the entire time.”

What followed the murder was a frenzied attempt to cover up the death by land, sea and air. After dismembering the body, Hendricks piloted a helicopter he owned, with Ybarra inside, to a river and attempted to dispose of it in water, but when the parts floated, he changed course. Ultimately, Hendricks and Ybarra flew back to Hendrick’s home. The victim’s remains were later found buried on his property.

Ybarra told Scott that she wants to take accountability for her role in the murder, but grew apprehensive when pushed about the critical role her 13-year-old daughter played in her arrest and prosecution. Hear her attempt to justify her behavior and see how the teen got justice for Aubrey’s family when the episode premieres on Sunday, May 3, on Court TV and CourtTV.com.