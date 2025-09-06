Behind the Scenes: Interview With A Killer at CrimeCon

DENVER, Colo. (Court TV) — Court TV’s David Scott joined anchors Julie Grant and Matt Johnson at CrimeCon to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at his hit series “Interview With A Killer,” ahead of the season three premiere.

Scott hosts the program, which takes viewers inside some of the nation’s most secure prisons to confront convicted murderers about their crimes.

He explained the intensive process behind the show, which requires sign-off from the inmate, the prison, the state’s department of corrections and, in some cases, even lawmakers. “We will, for weeks, immerse ourselves in the case record,” Scott said. He and his team pull every element of the case file, including trial testimony, victim impact statements and crime scene testimony. Then, Scott and his team role-play to prepare for the interview.

“Sometimes, I’ll play the role of the killer and the producers will play me and then we’ll switch. So by the time I walk in the door, we know everything knowable and we have worked out all possible scenarios.”

The research and the interviews themselves take a toll on Scott and his team. “It sears your brain and your soul, and you have to rely on the belief that there’s greater good in advancing the public’s knowledge about these cases. And that’s what we try to do, every single time.”

He became emotional when recalling the case of Yaser Said, convicted of murdering his teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in an honor killing. “Two beautiful teenage girls,” Scott said, tearing up. “I will never forget the image of this girl slumped down in the taxicab, dying and with her last breaths calling 911 to name her killer.”

Scott shared that he lost a family member to homicide and said keeping victims front and center is vital to the show: “We leave these interviews and we’re useless for 48 hours… That is the cost of doing this work. There’s a greater good to this and so I will take a metaphorical bullet for that.”

Fans were given a first look at season three, which opens with convicted killer Adam Curtis Williams, who murdered Jim and Michelle Butler to steal their RV and flee to Mexico. “He was the single scariest killer that I’ve interviewed so far,” Scott said of Williams. “Even behind glass, he caused me to be viscerally fearful.” Scott said the three-hour interview was enlightening, saying, “This is the first time I feel like I really got into the killer’s mind.”

Season three of “Interview With a Killer” premieres Oct. 25, 2025, on Court TV.

To catch up on the past two seasons, click here.