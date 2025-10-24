Inside the mind of a killer: David Scott reacts to unnerving new season

ATLANTA (Court TV) Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of “Interview With a Killer“, Court TV investigative journalist David Scott steps back inside one of the most haunting conversations of his career — a raw, unfiltered confession from Adam Curtis Williams, the man convicted of murdering James and Michelle Butler on a Texas beach.

In this exclusive first look at the season opener, Scott shares what it was like to sit across from a self-described “born-again killer” who graphically recounts his crimes, explains how he chose his victims, and offers an apology that left the victims’ family unmoved. “For the first time,” Scott says, “I felt like I was truly inside the killer’s mind.”

From Williams’ chilling description of the murders to his uneasy claims of redemption, “Interview With a Killer” season three plunges deeper than ever into the psychology of guilt, denial, and remorse — challenging viewers to decide for themselves whether repentance can ever redeem a monster.

Inside the Mind of Convicted Killer Adam Williams

David Scott: “I remember feeling that for the first time I was truly inside the killer’s mind when Williams’ recounted the Butler murders. We’ve often been able to advance the known facts of the murders we cover, and we’ve even had a couple of first-time confessions. But never before have I found myself so deep inside the subject’s head.”

Adam Williams Comes Clean About the Brutal Murders

David Scott: “I was left speechless by this full-throated confessional. I could feel the sheer brutality in my spine and was also struck by the brutal honesty of it. Williams was very much a man ready to talk, whether that was compelled by the religious epiphany he claims to have had or some other reason.”

How Adam Williams Chose His Targets

David Scott: “Williams’ ex-wife, Amanda Noverr, was also convicted in the case, though she tried to claim she was coerced and controlled by Williams. The couple split up sometime after their arrest. We asked her to tell us her side of the story but she decided not to do so. I found it especially chilling that a newlywed couple would be arguing not so much over whether or not to commit murder but what to steal once they did. SMH!”

Born Again Killer: Monster or Man of Faith?