Rachel Morin’s mother after sentencing: ‘The grief has been immeasurable’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Court TV) — One day after the man convicted of murdering Rachel Morin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Morin’s mother joined Court TV’s Julie Grant to discuss the case.

“It’s been like an emotional roller coaster,” said Patty Morin, who delivered a victim impact statement at Monday’s sentencing hearing. “I’m exhausted, but really pleased with the outcome of yesterday’s sentencing.”

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who had entered the country illegally, was found guilty of murder and rape in Rachel’s brutal killing after her body was discovered on a popular hiking trail in Maryland.

The jury took less than an hour to reach its verdict in the case. Martinez-Hernandez also faces an open case in California for a home invasion and an alleged assault on a 9-year-old child.

During her impact statement, Patty spoke about how grief relates to love. “If you have a relationship where you have invested in another person and their life and you genuinely care for their well-being, which is the way that our family is, we’re a very close family,” Patty continued, “the grief has been immeasurable. I don’t know how to put into words the pain.”

Rachel was described by her mother as vibrant with an outgoing personality, saying she was a “fun little fireball.”

The family’s attorney, Randolph Rice, indicated they are considering civil action against the Department of Homeland Security regarding Martinez-Hernandez’s ability to cross the border multiple times despite previous deportations.

