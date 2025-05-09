Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Rachel Morin's Children Sue Grandmother and Aunt Over Donated Money

Murder victim Rachel Morin's kids are suing their grandmother and aunt, claiming they haven't received donated money meant for them. The suit alleges over $50K in fundraiser money was supposed to go to the children after funeral costs. (5/8/25) MORE

Rachel Morin's Children Sue Grandmother and Aunt Over Donated Money

Buster Murdaugh Gets Married!

The defense team representing disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has filed new documents asking South Carolina’s highest court to take a look at his appeal.

Alex Murdaugh Appeals Murder Conviction

Murdaugh Clerk of Court Becky Hill Facing Ethics Charges

Former President Donald Trump, who is required to be in court, has maintained his innocence in the Trump Hush Money Trial, where he's accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments related to an alleged sexual scandal.

Jury Begins Deliberations in Case Against Donald Trump

Robert DeNiro Holds Press Conference Outside Courthouse

The judge denied a motion by the attorneys for former president Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the Georgia Election Interference case.

Donald Trump: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment

The panel discuss Alex Murdaugh's fall from grace and wonder how he went from being a successful attorney to having to serve decades in prison for his crimes.

Examining the Rise and Fall of Alex Murdaugh

Attorney Eric Bland, who represented victims of Alex Murdaugh, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan.

Attorney Who Represented Alex Murdaugh's Victims Joins Court TV

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced in Federal Court for Financial Crimes

Alex Murdaugh Reportedly Failed Polygraph Test

Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.

GA Election Interference: Hearing to Dismiss Indictment Against Trump

