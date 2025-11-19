Murdaugh Family Housekeeper Opens Up About Murders

Blanca Simpson, who was a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, talks about working for the family and opens up about the murders. Simpson said, 'I didn't want to believe it,' when she heard about the killings. (11/19/25) MORE

Financial Crimes, Killer Parents, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

The defense team representing disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has filed new documents asking South Carolina’s highest court to take a look at his appeal.

