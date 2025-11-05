rachel wade iwak

Alex Murdaugh 'Disappointed, Disturbed' With Hulu's Portrayal of Family

Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murdering his wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, is not happy with his family's portrayal in Hulu's series. Murdaugh was 'deeply disappointed and disturbed' by the series and its portrayals. (11/5/25) MORE

Alex Murdaugh 'Disappointed, Disturbed' With Hulu's Portrayal of Family

Trailer Released for Hulu Scripted Series 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family'

Indiana Judge Upholds Misty Noel's Guilty Plea and Prison Sentence

Misty Noel Sentenced to 18 Months for Theft, Tax Evasion

President Trump to Pardon Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

Sheriff's Wife, Misty Noel, Pleads Guilty to Theft, Tax Evasion

Rachel Morin's Children Sue Grandmother and Aunt Over Donated Money

Buster Murdaugh Gets Married!

The defense team representing disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has filed new documents asking South Carolina’s highest court to take a look at his appeal.

Alex Murdaugh Appeals Murder Conviction

Murdaugh Clerk of Court Becky Hill Facing Ethics Charges

Former President Donald Trump, who is required to be in court, has maintained his innocence in the Trump Hush Money Trial, where he's accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments related to an alleged sexual scandal.

Jury Begins Deliberations in Case Against Donald Trump

Robert DeNiro Holds Press Conference Outside Courthouse

