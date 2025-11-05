Alex Murdaugh 'Disappointed, Disturbed' With Hulu's Portrayal of Family

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murdering his wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, is not happy with his family's portrayal in Hulu's series. Murdaugh was 'deeply disappointed and disturbed' by the series and its portrayals. (11/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?