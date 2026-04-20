‘Narcissistic psychopath’ sentenced for murdering wife on Valentine’s Day

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Court TV) — An Indiana man was sentenced to the maximum penalty after a judge found he showed regret but no signs of remorse for killing his wife.

Taylor James Meyer, 35, was convicted of murder in the death of his wife, Deborah Meyer, 36, by a jury in January. The victim was found stabbed 40 times with a kitchen knife on Valentine’s Day last year.

The defendant allegedly confessed to police that he killed his wife, explaining that the couple’s marriage had been strained after he had seen a photo of her holding hands with another man the month prior, Law & Crime reported at the time. “He’s a narcissistic psychopath, and he only cares about himself,” the victim’s best friend, Emily Durbin, said at Friday’s sentencing. “I’d like to go ahead and count to 40, to be sure he knows how many times he had the opportunity to stop while in the act. Not just before — when he beat her and choked her unconscious too,” Durbin said. Durbin then slowly counted to 40, with no visible reaction from the defendant.

The defendant told investigators that the couple had fought on the day of the murder because he had taken time to prepare a Valentine’s Day meal that she didn’t appreciate. “It was the hardest I’ve ever tried,” he told detectives after his arrest.

Deborah Meyer’s brother, Albert North, told the Court through tears about what happened in the wake of her murder. “Less than five hours after those police knocked on my door and woke me up, I was in your house, cutting the bloody carpet up from where you killed her.” Speaking of the couple’s children, North addressed the defendant directly. “They will never know your name, they will never remember your face,” North said. “They will have her last name and they will never again be burdened by yours.”

Taylor Meyer’s defense attorney, Brett Betteau, told the judge he had no witnesses to present at the sentencing because no one was willing to appear. “In my mind, it might be appropriate to do some investigating as to why that is,” he said. “That obviously would be a significant criminal offense of obstruction of justice if that has, in fact, happened.” Betteau questioned each of the victim’s family members, who delivered a victim impact statement about potential involvement in the harassment, which each witness flatly denied.

The defendant took the opportunity to address the courtroom, saying that he was a “good citizen” before his wife’s death. “I was a polite, friendly and respectful person,” he said. “I love Debbie, to this day. I miss her every day, despite how evil many of you want me to be. I don’t consider myself an evil person. I did a terrible, horrendous thing in a fit of rage. Of course I regret it, and I would change it in a heartbeat if I had the power.”

While prosecutors had recommended the maximum sentence of 65 years for Taylor Meyer, his defense attorney had an alternate suggestion. “I think any incarceration really isn’t needed, because he realizes what happened here, he realizes it was his mistake and nobody else’s,” Betteau said. “And to warehouse somebody in jail really has diminishing returns, makes them more of a criminal.”

Judge Nicholas Karaffa sided with the prosecution. “I think you probably regret what happened, but I don’t think you show a sign of remorse whatsoever. My fear is that the shrapnel from that night won’t be fully realized for years to come,” he said as he handed down the sentence. “Mr. Batteau said the maximum sentence is reserved for the worst of the worst and I shudder to think of how this could get worse.”