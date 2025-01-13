FL v. Tracey Nix: Forgetful Grandmother Manslaughter Trial

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa/Court TV) — A Florida grandmother is standing trial for the death of her 7-month-old granddaughter.

Tracey Nix, 67, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the November 2022 death of Uriel Schock. If convicted at trial, she faces 12 to 30 years in prison.

The day Uriel died, Tracey told a detective that after she drove home from lunch with friends, she “just forgot” about the baby in the backset of her Lexus SUV. It wasn’t until one of her grandsons arrived that “all of a sudden” it “came across her head” that Uriel had been in the SUV all afternoon.

Temperatures that day reached 90°F. A medical examiner determined Uriel died from hyperthermia as a result of being left in a hot car for several hours.

According to Scripps News Tampa, Uriel is the second grandchild to die under Tracey’s care. In 2021, 16-month-old Ezra drowned in a nearby pond after Tracey fell asleep. A judge ruled Ezra’s death will not be mentioned during the trial for Uriel’s death.

Jury selection began Jan. 13.