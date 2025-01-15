Kaila Nix, Victim's Mother Speaks After Tracey Nix Verdict

- Watch Live
Kaila Nix, victim Uriel Schock's mother, speaks after Tracey Nix's not guilty verdict for the aggravated manslaughter charge. Nix was facing trial for the death of her 7-month-old granddaughter, who died after being left in a hot car. (1/15/25) MORE
