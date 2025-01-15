Kaila Nix, Victim's Mother Speaks After Tracey Nix Verdict

Kaila Nix, victim Uriel Schock's mother, speaks after Tracey Nix's not guilty verdict for the aggravated manslaughter charge. Nix was facing trial for the death of her 7-month-old granddaughter, who died after being left in a hot car. (1/15/25) MORE