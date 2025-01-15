Forgetful Grandmother Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Tracey Nix, a grandmother charged in the death of her 7-month-old granddaughter, has been found not guilty aggravated manslaughter. Nix was convicted of leaving a child in a motor vehicle in excess of 15 minutes. (1/15/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

split screen of natalie cochran and robert hinzman

Did Michael Cochran Know About His Wife's Ponzi Scheme?

Natalie Cochran in court

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Opening Arguments

Mackenzie Shirilla is seen during her arrest on bodycamera video

Bodycam Video Shows Mackenzie Shirilla's Behavior During Arrest

Uriah Schock's mother testifies

Forgetful Grandmother Manslaughter Trial: Day 1 Recap

Donna Adelson sits in court

Donna Adelson Requests Change of Venue for Murder Trial

Jennifer Crumbley testifies in court

Jennifer Crumbley Accuses Prosecution of Funding 'Smear Campaign'

News anchor sits at the anchor desk as he points to a photo of an older, bespectacled woman.

Vinnie: How Can Tracey Nix Have Two Dead Grandchildren on Her Watch?

Jason Chen Suitcase

Court Views Surveillance Footage of Jason Chen with Suitcase

Victor Rivera Verdict

Verdict Is Reached in Bad Breakup Murder Trial

Amanda Wallace

Crime Scene Tech Says Tracey Nix Should Have Known Baby Was in Car

Prosecutor gives his closing argument

Bad Breakup Murder Trial | Prosecution Closing Arguments

Defense attorney gives closing argument in court.

Bad Breakup Murder Trial | Defense Closing Arguments

MORE VIDEOS