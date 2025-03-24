MI v. Linda Stermer: Battered & Burned Murder Trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (Court TV) — A Michigan woman is standing trial for a second time on charges she beat her husband, set him on fire and ran him over with their van.

Linda Stermer was initially sentenced to life without parole in 2010, but her conviction was overturned in 2018 after her attorneys successfully argued that she did not receive a fair trial.

According to prosecutors, Linda hit Todd Stermer with an object in his sleep on the night of Jan. 7, 2007, before setting the blaze at their Lawrence, Michigan, home. Todd managed to run out the front door with his upper body engulfed in flames before Linda allegedly ran him over.

According to documents obtained by Court TV, Todd was determined to have died from a combination of blunt-force injuries and thermal injuries. He had sustained four lacerations to the scalp and two rib fractures before being burned. Investigators concluded that Todd had been run over when they discovered his blood on the van’s bumper.

At her 2010 trial, Linda was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder. However, she maintains she was in the basement doing laundry when the fire broke out.

Linda’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 25.