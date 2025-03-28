Trial & Error Sundays

Judge Sets Bond After Witness in Linda Stermer Trial Ignored Subpoena

A judge ordered Connie Calhoun to remain in jail or post a $1K bond after she failed to respond to a subpoena to testify in Linda Stermer's murder trial. Calhoun, the girlfriend of Stermer neighbor Michael Metheny, called 911 the night of the fire. MORE

connie calhoun in court

Linda Stermer / Ken Thompson

Neighbor Noticed Blood On and Under Stermers’ Van

Linda Stermer/Kim Thompson

Witness: Linda Stermer Also Said Todd Caught on Fire While 'Smoking Pot'

yolanda marodi

Wife of Murdered Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi Arraigned In Hospital

Stermer & Metheny

Battered and Burned Murder Trial: Jury Hears Neighbor's 911 Call

linda stermer's van seen in trial evidence

Deputy Details Scene at Stermer Home, Todd's Severe Injuries

ingolf tuerk's home

Friend Details Relationship Between Ingolf Tuerk & Katie McLean

exhibit photo of hospitalized ingolf tuerk

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Opening Statements

Linda Stermer appears in court

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Wolf Mueller

Linda Stermer's Attorney: 'If There's No Arson, There's No Crime'

handsome guy in a white doctor's coat

Jury Seated in MA v. Ingolf Tuerk: Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial

Linda Stermer Jury Seated

Jury Seated in Battered & Burned Murder Trial

