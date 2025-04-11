interview with a killer season 2 banner

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After more than seven hours of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict in Linda Stermer's trial, where she is standing trial for a second time on charges she beat her husband, set him on fire and ran him over with their van. (4/11/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Linda Stermer Verdict

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Sementilli Sisters

Fabio Sementilli's Sisters: 'We Can Never Forgive What She's Done'

Detective testifies on stand

Detective Explains Crime Scene Where Christine Holloway's Body was Found

Monica Sementilli Verdict

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Brandon Barnes booking photo

Codefendant Accuses Brandon Barnes Of Psychological Torture

Kay Woodcock

'I Just Got A Call From Lori That Dad's Dead': Charles Vallow's Son

Susan Zuiderveen

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

middle-aged man testifies

Lori's Brother on Hearing Charles Died: No Doubt in My Mind They Killed Him

Defense attorney Wolf Mueller gives closing argument

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Adam Cox

Lori Daybell's Brother, Adam Cox, Takes the Stand

wide shot of a courtroom

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Brother: 'When was the last time you saw me?'

female attorney testifies while a female defendant looks on skeptically.

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS