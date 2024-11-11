Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

CA v. Monica Sementilli: Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

Posted at 9:44 AM, November 11, 2024 and last updated 11:13 AM, November 11, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A California woman accused in the murder of her famed hairstylist husband is scheduled to stand trial in December.

Monica Sementilli, 52, is charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli. Prosecutors say Monica and her lover, 61-year-old Robert Baker, killed Fabio to continue their affair and cash in a life insurance policy worth $1.6 million.

monica sementilli and robert baker mugshots

FILE – (L) Monica Sementilli, (R) Robert Baker (LAPD)

Fabio was found stabbed to death at their Woodland Hills home on Jan. 23, 2017. It was initially believed to be a home-invasion robbery gone awry, reported the Los Angeles Times. Monica and Baker were arrested six months later after investigators uncovered their affair. DNA evidence at the crime scene also connected Baker to the murder.

Last July, Baker pleaded no contest to the charges against him. He accepted a sentence of life in prison without parole. Months later, Baker told “48 Hours” that Monica had nothing to do with Fabio’s death.

In Oct., a third person was arrested in the murder plot. Christopher Austin was extradited from Washington State on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Monica, through her attorneys, maintains her claim that she had no part in Fabio’s death.

