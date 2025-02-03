Monica Sementilli's Former Personal Trainer Takes the Stand

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Matthew Nurse, Monica Sementilli's former personal trainer testifies about seeing Monica and Robert Baker at the gym together. Prosecutors say Monica and her lover, Baker, killed Fabio Sementilli to cash in a life insurance policy. (2/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?