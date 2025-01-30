Court Hears Sementilli Teen Daughter's Gut-Wrenching 911 Call

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jurors heard the chilling 911 call the 16-year-old daughter of defendant Monica Sementilli and victim Fabio Sementilli made when she found her dad stabbed to death. The witness on the stand was a paramedic who described arriving on-scene. (1/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?