Boss Thought it Was a Sick Joke When He Heard Fabio Sementilli Died

Sal Mauceri said that when he heard Fabio Sementilli was dead, he thought it was a sick joke. When he learned it was true, he hugged the defendant. Sal found it bizarre that defendant's daughter texted him about insurance money right away. (2/4/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Late middle-aged woman hangs her head while an animated male witness testifies.

Splitscreen: Female defendant who looks like she's fallen on hard times/young male hipster witness with shaggy brown hair and thick black glasses.

Fabio Sementilli's Son Recalls Getting Large, Unexpected Inheritance

Luigi Sementilli testifies in court

Fabio Sementilli's Son: Monica Was Immediately Focused on Money

split screen of monica sementilli and trainer

'She Was Really Worried About Money': Monica Sementilli's Friends Testify

Matthew Nurse and Monica Sementilli

Monica Sementilli's Former Personal Trainer Takes the Stand

Dr. Rebecca Dedrick

Medical Examiner: Victim's Death Caused by 'Conduct of Two Individuals'

Rebecca Dedrick

Medical Examiner Explains Why Andrew Savitz's Death Was Homicide

splitscreen of a middle-aged female defendant and a dapper gentleman in a red plaid tie with an old-timey hair style.

Detective: Why Would Burglars Leave $8K Rolex on Dead Man's Wrist?

Older woman with long, straight hair parted in the middle smiles bright. She looks like she was a hippie at some point.

Victim’s Mom Reacts to Son’s Killer Getting No Mercy: Justice Is Served

Cochran and Seldon

Natalie Cochran's Attorney Joins Court TV After Her Sentencing

Natalie Cochran Sentenced

Natalie Cochran Shown No Mercy As She's Sentenced for Husband's Death

Middle-aged female convicted murderer gives a withering stare as her victim's mom eviscerates her.

Victim's Mom Begs: 'Judge, Please Don't Fall For Her Con'

