Sementilli Codefendant on Cross: ‘Like a Dummy I Went Along With It’

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Christopher Austin, who admitted participating in Fabio Sementilli's murder, testified against Monica Sementilli. On cross, he admitted he was a "dummy" to get involved in the killing, but insisted he did not switch his testimony. (3/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?