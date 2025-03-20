Is Robert Baker Believable? | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, March 20, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Julie Grant breaks down testimony from Monica Sementilli’s ex-lover, Robert Baker, who admitted to murdering Fabio Sementilli in this episode. Also, she discusses whether Luigi Mangione’s defense will succeed in suppressing evidence obtained during his arrest, updates on the search for Sudiksha Konanki, and whether Jordan Henning will testify in his defense against the murder of his wife, Ashley.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

Monica Sementilli appears in court

CA v. Monica Sementilli: Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

Prosecutors say Monica Sementilli and her lover, Robert Baker, killed Fabio Sementilli to continue their affair and cash in a $1.6 million life insurance policy. More

Male defendant in court

Attack the Timeline | Trial & Error: Why Did OJ Win? Podcast

Detective Tom Lange and Prosecutor Bill Hodgman guide you through the timeline the night of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. More

Jeremy Bartley and Shawn Stines

Former Sheriff Stines’ Attorney Plans Insanity Defense | VPI Podcast

Vinnie Politan interviews Jeremy Bartley, the defense attorney for former Sheriff Mickey Stines, about his plans to use an insanity defense in the trial. More

TOP STORIES

Monica Sementilli appears in court
Jason Levesque appears in court.