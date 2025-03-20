Is Robert Baker Believable? | Opening Statements Podcast

Julie Grant breaks down testimony from Monica Sementilli’s ex-lover, Robert Baker, who admitted to murdering Fabio Sementilli in this episode. Also, she discusses whether Luigi Mangione’s defense will succeed in suppressing evidence obtained during his arrest, updates on the search for Sudiksha Konanki, and whether Jordan Henning will testify in his defense against the murder of his wife, Ashley.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.