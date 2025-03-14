Trial & Error Sundays

Robert Baker: 'The Best Way Was To Use A Knife'

Robert Baker explained his decision to kill Fabio Sementilli and described giving the knife to Christopher Austin before the murder. Baker is the star witness for the defense as Monica Sementilli stands trial for her husband's murder. (3/14/25) MORE

split screen of Robert Baker and Monica Sementilli

Robert Baker: 'The Best Way Was To Use A Knife'

aaron goodwin

Wife of 'Ghost Adventures' Star Accused in Murder-For-Hire Plot

photo of monica sementilli and robert baker

'I Love You': Monica Sementilli's Jail Calls With Robert Baker

Donna Adelson in court

Judge Denies Donna Adelson's Motion To Suppress Jail Call

split screen of monica and gessica sementilli

Gessica Sementilli Describes Finding Robert Baker in Her Mother's Bed

monica sementilli listens to testimony in court

Witness: Robert Baker Introduced Monica Sementilli as 'Madonna'

Donna Adelson testifies

Donna Adelson on Vietnam Flight: 'I Wasn't Afraid of Being Arrested'

Donna Adelson cries

Donna Adelson Details Inmate Assaults, Lack of Medical Care in Jail

donna adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Cries Detailing Alleged Inmate Assault: 'You Don't Snitch'

donna adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Testifies About Injuries from Alleged Inmate Assault

donna adelson testfies

Donna Adelson Testifies As Defense Argues Recordings Are Violation of Privacy

Donna Adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Testifies to Phone Call With Charlie at Hearing

