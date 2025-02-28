Trial & Error Sundays

Why Was Robert Baker’s Sperm in a Toothpaste Tube?

Deputy who searched Baker in jail testified that liquid in a toothpaste tube recovered from Baker contained sperm cells. DNA analyst who confirmed presence of sperm explained her testing process and how she determined it came from Baker. (2/28/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Ellen Gilland speaks in court

Ellen Gilland: 'I Will Regret Many Of My Decisions For The Rest Of My Life'

Sgt. James Maher

Sgt. to Ellen Gilland: 'I'm Glad I Didn't Kill You, Glad You Didn't Kill Me'

Ellen Gilland SWAT

Court Sees SWAT Bodycam Footage After Ellen Gilland Kills Husband

split screen ellen gilland and cory jackson

Security Guard: Ellen Gilland Said She'd 'Blow My Brains Out'

Smiling, bespectacled, middle-aged defendant laughs it up in court whilst seated next to his peptite female attorney at the defense table.

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Defendant Brian Walshe Back in Court

Surveillance video from a Target store.

Monica Sementilli Was at Target When Husband Was Stabbed to Death

monica sementilli listens to testimony in court

Witness: Robert Baker Introduced Monica Sementilli as 'Madonna'

Thomas Krogmann testifies in court

'It Was Odd': Todd Mullis' Friend Describes Hearing of Amy's Death

Jeffrey Ferguson

Drunken Judge Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

todd mullis appears in court

Todd Mullis' 911 Call Played in Court in Fight for New Trial

todd mullis appears in court

Todd Mullis Fighting to Get Conviction Overturned in Wife's Death

