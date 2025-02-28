Why Was Robert Baker’s Sperm in a Toothpaste Tube?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Deputy who searched Baker in jail testified that liquid in a toothpaste tube recovered from Baker contained sperm cells. DNA analyst who confirmed presence of sperm explained her testing process and how she determined it came from Baker. (2/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?