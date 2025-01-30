Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Blair Berk delivers openings in the case against Monica Sementilli, who's accused in the stabbing death of her husband, prominent hair stylist Fabio Sementilli. Berk insists there's no evidence linking the defendant to her husband's murder. (1/29/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

splitscreen: uniformed paramedic and a female sobbing at a defense table in court.

Court Hears Sementilli Teen Daughter's Gut-Wrenching 911 Call

Splitscreen: Crying female defendant wiith wild hair sobs as a female attorney delivers an argument in court.

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Matthew Victor and Stanley Seldon

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: The Defense Speaks After Guilty Verdict

victim's mother being interviewed

Michael Cochran's Mother: We Want 'No Mercy' For Natalie

Tom Truman and Ashley Acord

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Prosecutors Speak After Guilty Verdict

Natlaie Cochran Verdict

Verdict Reached in Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Wide shot of a courtroom in which a prosecutor animatedly points at a defendant like something out of a movie such as

State: Natalie Cochran Defense Has 'Schizophrenic Approach' to Michael

Natalie Cochran sits during closing arguments

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

text on screen

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

graphic shows text messages

Prosecution's Rebuttal Focuses on Cochran's Ponzi Scheme

Monica Sementilli sits in court

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Trial Delayed by Traffic Accident

MORE VIDEOS