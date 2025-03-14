Ex-Lover Robert Baker: Monica Had Nothing To Do With Fabio’s Murder

Robert Baker, Monica Sementilli's lover and co-defendant, said he killed Fabio Sementilli—not Monica. Baker, who's serving life without parole, also admitted he's a convicted sex offender who once worked in the adult entertainment industry. (3/13/25) MORE

Grumpy-looking man testifies as horrified woman looks on from defendant's chair.

Ex-Lover Robert Baker: Monica Had Nothing To Do With Fabio’s Murder

Young woman testifies as female defendant looks on

Sementillis' Daughter: 'I saw blood on the walls and in the kitchen'

curly-haired middle-aged witness in a sharp white blazer dabs her eyes with a tissue.

Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Jamie Savat

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Man testifies

Friend: Jordan Henning Said He Had A 'Top 10 List' Of Threats

Jamie Savat testifies in court

Friend: Jordan Henning Claimed He Could Kill And Blame PTSD Or Rage

Jordan Hennings attorney stands in court

'You Might Want To Have A Seat': Jordan Henning's Lawyer Spars With Judge

Henning Crying

Jordan Henning to Deputy: 'She Wouldn't Stop Hurting Me. Just Kill Me!'

man testifies in court

Neighbors: Jordan Henning Screamed To Leave Property, Hang Up Phone

Jordan Henning OS

Military Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Lori Vallow Daybell sits with attorney in court

Judge Allows Cameras For Trial Over Lori Daybell's Objections

